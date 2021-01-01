Designed in a lightweight cotton-silk fabric, this hand illustrated floral dress features puff sleeves, a smocked bodice, and an easy fit-and-flare shape. You can wear it with the sleeves on or off the shoulder. Midi length, Square neckline, Smocked bodice, Puff sleeves. Every print is hand-painted in our New York design studio. Every dress is coming with a high end gift box. Every dress is made in limited quantities to help support a more sustainable future. 70% cotton, 30% silk. Dry clean recommend. Hand wash / machine wash cold. Dry flat. No bleach. Women's Low-Impact Blue Silk Animal World Smocked Cotton Dress Large Jessie Zhao New York