The loose cut silk georgette blouse is light and very comfortable to wear. The blouse has a saddle and a centerfold in the back. The sewn button facing has small blouse buttons. The collar is adapted to a Kent collar. The everyday blouse fits to skirts as well as jeans. The blouse is made in Gina Drewes' atelier in Austria. The fabric is 100% gorgette silk, digital printed. The blouse can be hand-washed without spinning or wringing. Dry clean is recommended. Women's Low-Impact Grey Silk Blouse Queen - Bee Gray Medium Gina Drewes