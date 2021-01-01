Designed to echo an original menswear style, cut from a glossy sand washed silk, this everyday shirt looks great half-tucked into a tailored pant or left loose over our Bias Cut Pant. The relaxed fix is paired with a button-down front and utility pockets to create the versatility needed in everyday life. Silk is an incredibly delicate fabric, we recommend a gentle hand wash in cold water. Material: 100% Sand washed Silk Colour: Horses Button down front Breast pockets Floats down the body Our glossy sand washed silk fabric is incredibly soft, has a slight sheen, and drapes beautifully against the body Finished with internal French seams Women's Low-Impact Brown Silk Boyfriend Shirt - Horses Small Silk Laundry