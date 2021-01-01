This maxi dress is made of chiffon silk with a flower print, featuring bows on the sleeves and a button-off flounce, giving the piece two different lengths. It's gathered at the waist with a black silk tie belt and comes with the short undergarment "Kati." The safest way to wash silk is to hand wash in cold water with a special detergent with neutral PH for delicates. Please avoid any rubbing of the fabric and turn the silk garment inside out every time you wash to avoid the formation of drawing threads. Iron and steam silk inside out if possible. In case of greater soiling, we recommend professional cleaning. Women's Low-Impact Black Silk Dress Benita Flowers Medium Helene Galwas