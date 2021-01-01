Designed to echo an original menswear style, cut from a luxurious blend of pure cotton and silk. A relaxed fix is paired with a button-down front and utility pockets to create the versatility needed in everyday life. Perfect half-tucked into a mini skirt or pants, or worn half-buttoned over a slip. 100% Sandwashed Silk Colour: Sky Blue Button down front Breast pockets Floats down the body Our glossy sandwashed silk fabric is incredibly soft, has a slight sheen, and drapes beautifully against the body Finished with internal French seams Silk is an incredibly delicate fabric, we recommend a gentle hand wash in cold water. Women's Low-Impact Blue Silk Habutai Boyfriend Shirt - Sky Small Silk Laundry