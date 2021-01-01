With a soft halter neckline and low-cut back our Halter Dress elegantly drapes across your body with our familiar bias cut that forms the perfect silhouette, while new subtle detailing gives an effortless yet refined statement not seen before. Material: 100% Sandwashed Silk Colour: Brown Paisley High halter neckline with button fastening Open back with delicate tie detail Cut on the bias for a flattering shape Our sandwashed silk fabric is incredibly soft, has a slightly matte sheen, and drapes beautifully against the body Finished with internal French seams Silk is an incredibly delicate fabric, we recommend a gentle hand wash in cold water. Women's Low-Impact Brown Silk Halter Dress Paisley Large Silk Laundry