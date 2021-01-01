Classic, refined and plays with a more masculine style. These Low Pocket Pants with an adjustable waist and lower front pocket detail swing a modern, chic take on a not-so-utilitarian pant that stands out in an effortless way. Material: 100% Silk Satin Colour: Navy Pleated straight leg pant Adjustable waistband with side tab belt loops Lower leg front patch pockets with flap Our silk satin fabric is incredibly soft, has a slight sheen, and drapes beautifully against the body Finished with internal French seams Silk is an incredibly delicate fabric, we recommend a gentle hand wash in cold water. Women's Low-Impact Navy Silk Low Pocket Pants Medium Silk Laundry