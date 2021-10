These 100% silk palazzo pants have been beautifully hand dyed so each & every garment is completely unique in every way. So versatile, these pants look stunning worn day or night. With the open split leg detailing giving them that extra glamorous feel. Gorgeously light, the silk material is just so comfortable & perfect for warm weather. 100% Hand Dyed Silk - dry clean only. Women's Low-Impact Blue Silk Moksha Palazzo Pants M/L Meraki Beach