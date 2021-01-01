Designed in a lightweight cotton-silk fabric this hand-illustrated floral dress features puff sleeves, a true-wrap neckline, and a fit-and-flare shape, this dress is an easy and versatile piece. Every print is hand-painted in the New York design studio. Every dress is coming with a high-end gift box. Every dress is made in limited quantities to help support a more sustainable future. 70% cotton, 30% silk. Dry clean recommend. Hand wash / machine wash cold. Dry flat. No bleach. Women's Low-Impact Blue Silk Ocean Floral Cotton Wrap Dress Medium Jessie Zhao New York