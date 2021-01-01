Our medium size scarves are made of hundred percent twill silk scarves with hand rolled edges. Perfect size for wearing around your neck, head or tied onto your handbag, there are lots of chic possibilities to play with these beautiful pieces. Our heirloom quality is designed to be passed on to the next generation. One of our main philosophies is to design versatile accessories that can be worn in multiple ways and last forever. Our designs also reflect our love for nature and animals in our prints. We give back with every sale, we partner with One Perfect for the Planet, because nothing is more luxurious than nature. Hand wash or dry clean Hang to dry Women's Low-Impact Red/Pink/Purple Silk Poppy & Polka Cat - Square Scarf Medium Centinelle