Colour enriched pink, purple and black silk scarf. Inspired by the intriguing hand painted traditional motifs of the Russian nesting dolls. Designed with uplifting colour and imaginative pattern to enhance your mood and boost complexion with youthful radiance and vitality. All scarves are printed sustainably using non toxic Azo Free dyes on 100% soft natural silk with rolled hems. Dry Clean Only Women's Low-Impact Purple Silk Russian Dolls Scarf Debbie Millington