This beautiful strap top is made of satin silk. The details are made of organza silk. You can shop the items in black and in purple with a gorgeous flower print. It is perfect for events or a nice summer evenings. Silk: The safest way to wash silk is to hand wash in cold water with a special detergent with neutral PH for delicates. Please avoid any rubbing of the fabric and turn the silk garment inside out every time you wash to avoid the formation of drawing threads. Iron and steam silk inside out if possible. In case of greater soiling, we recommend professional cleaning. Women's Low-Impact Black Silk Top Doris Medium Helene Galwas