"A short story of a long journey" is the new collection of silk scarves in collaboration with Design Junkie, a London based curator and decorator of boho and ethnic textiles that preserves artisan's traditions around the world. We got together to bring you a new dimension of accessories that will rock your wardrobe and turn heads wherever you go. This silk scarf is crafted in the finest italian silk, and printed with an exotic, playful, nature-inspired pattern. This bold yet versatile scarf features a collision of contrasting prints, from tiny bees and impressive black parrots, to classic stripes and enchanting flower motifs. It's like we've come a long way to discover this jungle of fantasy where all sorts of cheeky and funky creatures live. Drape, wrap or knot it around the neck over a loosely styled white shirt and finish with your favourite jeans to let the scarf take centre stage. Material: 100% silk satin Dry clean only Designed in the UK, made in Italy. Packaged in a luxury presentation box. Women's Low-Impact Teal Silk Tropical Rainforest Scarf Medium Texas and the Artichoke