An easy win on the style front - these star rings are an instant modern classic. Stylish design with added sparkle, a jewellery classic - that can be a subtle way to bring sparkle into a day time outfit - or layered up with other rings for more impact. These adjustable starburst rings can be gently squeezed or stretched so will fit almost every finger. All Scream Pretty pieces will be beautifully presented in our signature branded packaging. To keep in perfect condition, polish gently using a silver cloth to remove any tarnish. Avoid chemicals and remove when showering and swimming. Material: rhodium plated brass Women's Low-Impact Silver Brass Starburst Ring Scream Pretty