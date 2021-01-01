A pair of hallmarked, solid sterling silver hex nut earrings with a polished finish. The small hex nuts are approximately 3.3mm x 7.3mm wide. Matching Hex Nut Pendants available. Includes a complimentary Edge Only "Maintain Your Edge" silver polishing cloth. Sterling silver hallmarked in Dublin Castle, Ireland Silver jewellery remains at its shiny best when worn daily or kept in a dry, air-tight box or bag. To clean any tarnishing, simply polish with your Edge Only silver cloth to regain a silver finish. Regular use of a silver cloth removes light tarnish and inhibits re-tarnishing, prolonging the original sparkle of your silver. Chemicals like chlorine and salt can damage silver so avoid wearing while swimming or when in the shower. Women's Low-Impact Silver Hex Nut Earrings Edge Only