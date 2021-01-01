A hallmarked, solid sterling silver BAM! necklace in a smaller size. The small Bam is centred on a 16"/40cm sterling silver belcher chain making the necklace approximately 17"/42cm in length. From the Pop Art Collection. Also available in POW! Includes a complimentary Edge Only "Maintain Your Edge" silver polishing cloth. *Model wears the BAM! Letters Necklace small in 14 carat gold. Sterling silver will tarnish over time. Silver reacts to moisture and chemicals in the air such as sulphur (in the same way it can react to perfumes and lotions on our skin). It is a completely normal and natural reaction. Silver jewellery remains at its shiny best when worn daily or kept in a dry, air-tight box or bag. To clean any tarnishing, simply polish with your Edge Only silver cloth to regain a silver finish. Regular use of a silver cloth removes light tarnish and inhibits re-tarnishing, prolonging the original sparkle of your silver. Chemicals like chlorine and salt can damage silver so avoid wearing while swimming or when in the shower. Alway remove necklaces before sleeping and avoid storing in humid environments such as the bathroom. Silver is a soft metal, so its best to remove jewellery while cleaning, using tools or in situations where rings are likely to get knocked against hard surfaces. Women's Low-Impact Silver Small Bam! Letters Necklace - Pop Art Fine Jewellery Edge Only