A hallmarked solid sterling silver stacking ring. The 2mm wide flat ring has a 3mm thick, three dimensional square on top. Circle and triangle Geometric stacking rings are also available. Rings can be worn alone or in a 2 or 3 stack. Mix and match as you please! Includes a complimentary Edge Only "Maintain Your Edge" silver polishing cloth. Hallmarked in Dublin Castle, Ireland Silver jewellery remains at its shiny best when worn daily or kept in a dry, air-tight box or bag. To clean any tarnishing, simply polish with your Edge Only silver cloth to regain a silver finish. Regular use of a silver cloth removes light tarnish and inhibits re-tarnishing, prolonging the original sparkle of your silver. Silver is a soft metal, so its best to remove jewellery while cleaning or in situations where rings are likely to get knocked against hard surfaces. Chemicals like chlorine and salt can damage silver so avoid wearing while swimming or when in the shower. Women's Low-Impact Silver Square Stacking Ring Edge Only