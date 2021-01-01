Women's Low-Impact Solid Gold 14Ct Venetia Crystal Stud Earrings MAEJA Studios

These beautiful Venetia Crystal Stud Earrings are handcrafted in 14-carat solid yellow gold and feature a brilliant white crystal. Timeless and effortlessly elegant, the Venetia studs were designed to be the ultimate luxury staple piece for every jewellery collection. Perfect for any occasion, these beautiful stud earrings look chic and polished yet wonderfully understated. Wear solo as the ultimate minimalist statement or together with other earrings for a contemporary stacked look. The 14ct Solid Gold Venetia Crystal Stud Earrings are handmade in solid 14 carat yellow gold. They come with butterfly backs included (made from 14 carat gold vermeil sterling silver). All MAEJA Studios jewellery is crafted to last and be loved everyday. To keep your jewellery looking its best, the designer recommends following these easy to administer care practices. It is recommended to avoid contact with liquids as much as possible and to remove your jewellery before going to bed, showering, partaking in heavy exercise or engaging in any kind of activity which may expose your jewellery to chemicals (e.g. any cleaning activities). When not using your jewellery, it is recommended to store it in the box or dust bag provided. To clean any of our jewellery, it is advised to use lukewarm water and a soft cloth to carefully remove any dirt, ensuring that you dry any remaining water droplets from your jewellery straight after cleaning with a dry, soft towel. MAEJA Studios packaging has been designed to be as minimal and sustainable possible, whilst also ensuring your new jewellery arrives with you safely. It is plastic-free and fully recyclable. Smaller packages will be posted in a compact branded mailing box, with your item carefully protected inside with a small box with branded dust bag. Larger packages will be posted in a larger mailing box with fully recyclable non-plastic protective padding as required as well as a jewellery box and branded dust bag for your new jewellery. Women's Low-Impact Solid Gold 14Ct Venetia Crystal Stud Earrings MAEJA Studios