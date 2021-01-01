St Augustine recycled SkateBoard Wood Sunglasses Woodensun sunglasses inspired by the cities we have visited and have made us daydream, these frames are made of wood or bamboo, the designs of our frames are designed for all tastes, with modern designs and with the perfect fit. They are all polarized lenses and with 100% UV400. Sturdy frames eco-friendly and Lightweight with Protected by Microfiber pouch and Hard Case. Polarized anti-glare lenses with 100% UV400 protection CE & FDA certifications. Women's Low-Impact Brown St Augustine Recycled Skateboard Wood Sunglasses Woodensun Sunglasses