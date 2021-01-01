These sterling silver hoops are very secure and have an easy-to-use closure. The hoops are lightweight and comfortable to wear. They are ideal for layering and everyday use. - Material: Sterling silver - Presented in a beautiful designer-stamped box. All our packaging is recycled. - Keep your sterling silver jewellery clean with a soft polishing cloth. Store your jewellery in individual fabric lined boxes or pouches, taking care not to drop or scratch. - This piece has been certified in accordance with the Hallmarking Act 1973 Women's Low-Impact Sterling Silver Large Hoops Hendrikka Waage