A large hallmarked solid oxidized sterling silver star pendant. This megastar pendant has a central recessed star and a recessed repeating star pattern that screams neon. The removable pendant has a hidden pendant bale, a polished finish and comes on a 18-20" diamond cut curb chain with Edge Only's custom tag. From the Megastar Collection. Matching earrings and ring are available. Includes a complimentary Edge Only "Maintain Your Edge" silver polishing cloth. *shown on model in 18ct gold vermeil Ethically made and hallmarked in Dublin Castle, Ireland. Sterling silver will tarnish over time. Silver reacts to moisture and chemicals in the air such as sulphur (in the same way it can react to perfumes and lotions on our skin). It is a completely normal and natural reaction. Silver jewellery remains at its shiny best when worn daily or kept in a dry, air-tight box or bag. To clean any tarnishing, simply polish with your Edge Only silver cloth to regain a silver finish. Regular use of a silver cloth removes light tarnish and inhibits re-tarnishing, prolonging the original sparkle of your silver. Note: Remove pendants from their chain before rubbing the pendant between the cloth (using a silver cloth may weaken a chain by pulling on the links, so be gentle). Silver is a soft metal, so its best to remove jewellery while cleaning or in situations where rings are likely to get knocked against hard surfaces. Chemicals like chlorine and salt can damage silver so avoid wearing while swimming or when in the shower. Women's Low-Impact Black Sterling Silver Megastar Pendant Edge Only