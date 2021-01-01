Embrace the single earring trend with our sterling silver turquoise spike huggie hoop earring! This single earring features an imitation marbled turquoise bullet shaped charm that suspends from a polished huggie hoop earring, helping to inject a ray of cool blue hues to your outfit. The spike bullet charm can be removed to allow you to fashion a plain huggie hoop, or alternatively swapped from hoop to chain to create your own pendant necklace for maximum versatility - great for those who love to mix things up! All Scream Pretty pieces come beautifully presented in our signature branded packaging. To wear simply open the hinge of the huggie earring, slide down from the upper narrow part of your ear to the fleshy lobe, slip through your piercing and click to close. Please be aware our huggie hoops are small and dainty, and a close fit to the ear - as a result these earrings may not fit larger lobes or if the piercing is set higher on the lobe. To keep in perfect condition, polish gently using a silver cloth to remove any tarnish. Gold plating is a surface finish and may wear over time. Avoid chemicals and remove when showering and swimming. Material: 18ct gold plated recycled sterling silver with a imitation turquoise spike Women's Low-Impact Gold Turquoise Spike Single Huggie Earring Scream Pretty