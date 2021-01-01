A 18 karat gold vermeil necklace with your initial letter "A". This diamond letter necklace is a special jewelry necklace that can be worn day and night. A genuine diamond stone in the corner of the letter makes this gold diamond necklace a luxury and ideal gift for yourself, your best friend or loved one. We at MOSUO use 18 Karat Gold Vermeil, which has an extra thick gold coating of 5 microns (10 times more than usual gold plated jewellery), resulting in jewellery pieces that will last forever. This Jewellery is an excellent pick if you have allergies to metals because its made of hypoallergenic materials. In order to keep your jewellery pieces in best conditions store them individually in an adequate jewellery pouch or box. Avoid contact of the jewel with cosmetic products that can damage its color. Creams or perfumes can make your pieces darken due to the abrasion caused by chemicals. Vermeil, Gems and Enamel can be damaged by contact with chemicals such as creams, alcohol and perfumes. Especially pearls can be very sensitive to chemicals and should not come in contact with any cosmetics or detergents. Don't expose your jewellery to sudden temperature changes since the gemstones might undergo changes in colour. To clean your Vermeil jewellery, use a clean cotton or microfiber cloth to buff it gently. Don't be tempted to use chemical cleaners as they can strip the gold finish. ALL JEWELLERY COMES IN ORIGINAL PACKAGING WITH A GIFT BOX AND POSTCARD. Women's Low-Impact Gold Vermeil Diamond Letter Necklace A - & Diamond MOSUO Jewellery