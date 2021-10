Viscaya Sunglasses Our sunglasses are a capsule collection inspired by the city of Miami and its best places, they are made of PC with extremely incredible and fabulous frames. They are protection 100% UV400. Sturdy frames eco-friendly and Lightweight with Protected by Microfiber pouch and Hard Case. Polarized anti-glare lenses with 100% UV400 protection CE & FDA certifications. Women's Low-Impact Black Viscaya Sunglasses Woodensun Sunglasses