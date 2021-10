We have added to our knitted jacquard collection a soft mulberry colour. The Claire dress has a classic silhouette that makes this piece a great all-rounder which can take you from office to evening. Style for the weekend with a pair of knee length boots and an oversized tote. Slip on style. 100% Italian merino wool Dry clean Women's Low-Impact Red Wool Claire Knitted Jacquard Dress Small Rumour London