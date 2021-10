Put a nautical spin on your knitwear collection with this sleeveless top. Luxuriously crafted from fine Italian merino wool blend and designed for a close fit, it is perfect for both smart and casual occasions; it would pair equally well with either tailored trousers and a jacket or jeans. 88% Merino wool; 12% Polyester Gentle hand wash or dry clean. Details: Fine ribbed knit, Raised neckline. Women's Low-Impact Blue Wool Erin & Red Striped Sleeveless Top Small Rumour London