Offering a luxe alternative to your daily denim, these drawstring trousers come in a relaxed, straight-legged silhouette. Inspired by casual joggers, they have an adjustable waist and a pleasant dusty green hue that turns this pair of trousers into a smart-casual essential. Partner yours with our co-ordinating Brigid blazer and a simple turtleneck to create a chic day-to-night outfit. Main: 100% wool Care instructions: cold hand wash Women's Low-Impact Green Wool Laura Drawstring Trousers In M/L DIANA ARNO