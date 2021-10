Crafted from a luxe wool-merino blend, this piece combines a classic structured silhouette with an asymmetric cape overlay to give it an unique elegant twist. The eyelet-embellished belt gives it a lightly fitted and contemporary look. Composition: 90% Wool, 10% Polyester. Lining: 100% Viscose. Dry clean only. Available in Black and Charcoal grey. Button fastenings. Women's Low-Impact Black Wool Mayfair Asymmetric Blend Coat Large Rumour London