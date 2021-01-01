Our Nordic style Fair Isle patterned sweater is a great Celtic collaboration with its intricate and historical design accompanied by contemporary colours. The sweater includes the iconic geometric patterns accompanied by multi-coloured fine wool, elevating the casual look of the sweater, with traditional touches. With its thicker knitting and true to size fit, our Nordic sweater will keep you warm and cosy in the harsh climate, suitable for all genders. A perfect gift option for your loved ones, or yourself. Made in Scotland. 100% Pure New Wool, Dry Clean Only, Cool Iron. Women's Low-Impact Wool Nordic Sweater Charcoal Large Fia Clothing