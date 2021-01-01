This piece showcases RUMOUR's contemporary take on the houndstooth pattern. Crafted from fine merino wool-rich blend this jacquard knitted dress is soft-to-touch and ultra comfortable. The classic monochrome scheme makes it perfect for the office but it's also cosy and comfortable for a smart winter weekend, teamed with knee-length boots and bolder metallic accessories. Composition: 88% Merino wool, 12% Polyester Care: Hand wash, Cool iron, No bleaching, No tumble dry, Delicate dry clean Women's Low-Impact Black Wool Sea & Sky Knitted Jacquard Dress XS Rumour London