The classic cool: Body-hugging silhouette, midi-length up to above the knee, sophisticated slit on the back. This pencil skirt "Aurora" overcomes established boundaries between casual, business and evening style. A must-have that you can style and are guaranteed to always be right. Composition: 45% Wool / 53% Polyethylene / 2% Lycra Lining: 100% Viscose Lining: 100% Viscose Women's Low-Impact Black Wool Skirt Aurora Medium Helene Galwas