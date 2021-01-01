Jessica Simpson Women's Lucia Short Sleeve Lace Up Blouse, Woodrose, Small

Color Woodrose is a mauve pink, made in a nice viscose dobby fabric Short sleeve lace up blouse with ruffle detailing, v-neck and loose fit body. This feminine peasant style beauty can be easily dressed up for work or dressed down for get together with friends. Works great with any bottom from slacks to jeans or skirts and any footwear from stylish heels to wedges or sandals providing the versatility you look for in an outfit. An essential piece, sure to elevate your wardrobe year round. Jessica's philosophy is that all body types need to be celebrated without sacrificing comfort or style.