A cotton canvas sandal takes the seamed construction of a classic clog and combines it with an espadrille jute wedge for a fresh look. Frayed edges and a stonewashed finish further the relaxed vibe, while a slightly raised toe design eases natural movement while walking. Style Name: Toni Pons 'Lugano' Espadrille Wedge Sandal (Women). Style Number: 1122741.