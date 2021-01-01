A pretty and classic pearl pendant necklace with cubic zirconia detailing for added sparkle. Finishing touches include a lobster clasp and size adjuster for ease of wear. June Birthstone and 30th anniversary gift. Bridal and wedding jewellery. Materials: Handcrafted using 925 sterling silver, Rose gold plating, AAA Cubic Zirconia. Natural pearl. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London black and gold printed jewellery box. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's White Lulu Pearl Rose Gold Pendant Necklace LATELITA