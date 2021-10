Vintage Fine Art Impressionism. Luncheon of the Boating Party by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. c. 1880. Artist Gustave Caillebotte is in the lower right. Renoir's future wife Aline Charigot is in the foreground playing with a dog. They are on a balcony at the restaurant Maison Fournaise in Chatou, France. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem