Norrona Women's Lyngen Alpha90 Vest - Large - Indigo Night

The Norrona Women's Lyngen Alpha90 Vest is a hooded vest designed for trekking and skiing. It's like an armless puffer jacket, so it's great when you just need an extra layer of core warmth that won't add bulk or restrict your movement. The Polartec Alpha Insulation is lightweight and stays warm even if it gets wet, and you have adjustments at the hood and hem to seal in the warmth when needed. Features of the Norrona Women's Lyngen Alpha90 Vest Lyngen alpha90 vest is the upgraded version of one of our most appreciated ski touring products Dynamic and Highly breathable vest is the alltime go-to garment when you Are in need of some extra Insulation that does not add any weight Vest is perfect for the uphill climb to a long desired peak or underneath your favorite shell jacket when the cold is creeping in on you Light weight recycled polyester face fabric that will provide extra protection from the wind Lined with polartec alpha Insulation which offers great thermal properties and next to skin comfort Other Features include elastic hem adjustments, an adjustable hood with room for a helmet and handy pockets to hide away your phone, an extra carabineer or a snack bar Fabric Details 20D 100% Recycled nylon Material 2nd: 78% Recycled polyester, 22% Polyester