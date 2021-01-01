The Norrona Women's Lyngen Flex1 Pant is a stretch ski pant for unrestricted movement during High-output ski touring. The Softshell blend of recycled nylon, recycled polyester and elastane come together to take you into the mountains, protected and comfortable from the moment you step ski into Snow. They're breathable, while vents at the sides dump excess heat even faster. Snow and wind won't soak in thanks to a Gore-TEX 2L membrane, allowing you to push through the next section. Features of Norrona Women's Lyngen Flex1 Pant Highly stretchable Made in a windproof recycled fabric Prevents wet Snow from soaking up Waterproof on the knees