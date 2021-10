Undo the silvery side zips on this sporty, spongy sweatshirt-dress to expose swishy woven side panels that flare the silhouette. 33" length (size 1) Slips on over head Mock neck Long sleeves Side flap-patch pockets Side-zip gussets with drawcord waist and hems Unlined 68% cotton, 32% nylon with 100% nylon, 100% cotton and leather contrasts Dry clean Made in Japan SPACE: A shop for emerging and advanced designers Asian Owned and Founded