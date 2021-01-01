New Balance Women's Made in US 990v5

In the spring of 1978, we gave our designers the go-ahead on an ambitious undertaking: develop the very best running shoe, regardless of the time it takes or the money it costs. The result was the 990, a shoe that's been raising the bar on quality ever since. With the 990v5, the legend continues. A perfect blend of cushioning and style, this shoe looks as good on your morning run as it does on the runway. New Balance MADE contains a domestic value of 70% or more. MADE makes up a limited portion of New Balance's US sales.