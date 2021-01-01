New Balance Women's Made In US 992

Our Made in the USA 992 women's sneaker brings next-level comfort and style to your casual wardrobe. Featuring a heritage design and premium leather upper with cork details and recycled polyester Spinnex material, these retro sneakers deliver a fresh and fashionable color palette with an ultra comfortable, lightweight feel underfoot. It's a sophisticated take on a classic, with ABZORB SBS heel cushioning for all-day support. New Balance MADE contains a domestic value of 70% or more. MADE makes up a limited portion of New Balance's US sales.