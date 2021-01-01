CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Made to Play Racerback Sports Bra, Medium, Pure Black

Move with purpose in the CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women’s Made to Play Racerback Sports Bra. This medium-support bra has an easy-to-move racerback silhouette with a back mesh pocket for a key storage option. Impact Level: Medium – Mid level of support. Ideal for activities like light gym training, jogging and cycling Fit & Design: Racerback Pull-on closure Removable cups for a just-right fit Centerback mesh pocket, perfect for holding your phone Long-line silhouette keeps you covered and comfortable Logo heatseal at centerback