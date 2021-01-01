Women's Skechers Madison Ave Inner City Sneaker

Get right to the heart of easy wearing style and comfort with the Skechers Madison Ave - Inner City Sneaker. Soft woven jersey knit fabric upper in a slip on stretch laced casual comfort sneaker with stitching and overlay detailing. Air Cooled Memory Foam insole. Features and Benefits Heel fabric overlay with printed geometric pattern Slip on stretch laced casual comfort sneaker design Classic casual look with enhanced comfort Laced front panel with metal eyelets and knotted lace ends Internal elastic fabric panels for added comfort Lightly elasticized stretch fabric collar Soft fabric shoe lining Air-Cooled Memory Foam® cushioned comfort insole Vulcanized-look classic sneaker inspired midsole design Flexible rubber traction outsole