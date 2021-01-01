Lightweight boots. With the same Docs spirit. Taking our classic Chelsea boot silhouette and reworking it in Mohawk, a rugged, antique-looking suede, this pair is ready to take on just about anything. Standing on a comfortable Octavo sole and finished with yellow stitching and a black and yellow heel loop. Pull-on style, with elastic gussets. Mohawk is a suede material that is coated with a PU foil finish to produce a rugged look and subtle antiqued effect. Core Dr. Martens DNA: grooved edges, an AirWair heel loop and visible stitching. Made with a comfortable, durable cemented construction. | Dr. Martens, Women's Makela Leather Casual Chelsea Boots in Black, Size 7