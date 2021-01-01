Hush Puppies Women's Makenna Lace Up Oxford, Grey Multi Heathered, 10 W US

Mesh textile uppers that are unlined to allow a relaxed fit and comfort Biodewix: Dry mesh lining provides Climate control. Biodewix: Dry mesh socklining provides climate control with Nzym natural order prevention Removable Bounce footbed Slip lasted Strobel construction for flexibility and comfort Slip lasted Strobel construction for flexibility and comfort. 1 1/2" Heel height. Lightweight and flexible multidensity molded EVA outsole Bounce: Soft resilient polyurethane footbed provides energy rebound, enhanced cushioning and flexibility in every step