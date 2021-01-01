From lustige alkohol party motive & designs

Womens Mama Needs Some Wine Motif - Mum Wine Mother's Day Flowers T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Do you like to drink wine and are a mother? This Mama Needs Some Wine graphic motif is perfect for wine evenings, parties or girls' evenings. Great wine lovers mum motif, which is suitable for any party with your girls as mum group clothing. This women's mum wine party saying design is a cool gift idea for mothers, wives and girlfriends for birthday or Christmas. This funny wine drinker party motif is the perfect gift for Mother's Day, wedding anniversary and JGA! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com