rag & bone Women's Mandee Crewneck Cashmere Sweater - Charcoal - Size XXS

Elegant crewneck design crafted with luxe cashmere. Crewneck Long sleeves Ribbed trim Cashmere Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 24 from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2002, Rag & Bone founder Marcus Wainwright combined his British heritage with a downtown New York aesthetic. At the heart of the edgy yet laid-back brand is i. Selloff Women's - S/o W Collections > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. rag & bone. Color: Charcoal. Size: XXS.