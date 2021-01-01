Bandolino Women's Mandie Slinky High Rise Skinny Jean, Black-Brushed Leopard Print, 6 Regular

STYLE - Slinky Skinny Jean with functional five pockets, easy open front zipper fly and convient belt loops to add a little color on a stretch contour fit body. VERSATILITY - Pairs great with all tops from fashion forward to your basic tee and any footwear from trendy heels to your favorit sneakers to help you look your best from all angles. LENGTH - skinny has a 29 inch average inseam with a 11 inch leg opening Bandolino is a feminine jeanswear brand known for its exceptional denim fit, innovative fabrics, and trend-right washes