Fresh mini check styles up this chic slim-cut pant. Flat waistband Zip fly Angled side pockets Slim leg with ankle crop Stretch lining Polyamide/cotton/polyester/virgin wool/Lycra elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Slim fit Inseam, about 29" Model shown is 5'10 (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Named after its original address, Lafayett. Selloff Women's - S/o W Sportswear/pl > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Lafayette 148 New York. Color: Seaport Multi. Size: 12.