This tee portrays the diversity and unity of all women. Wear this and show support for women's bodies, racial equality and full equal rights and protections for every female in the world. We cannot longer wait for equality, health and human rights. We are here, still marching and still persisting. Stand strong. Available in Men sizes as well. This tee does not mention any date so it can be re-used every year. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem