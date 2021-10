Ankle-length jeans with five-pocket styling Belt loops Zip fly with buttoned closure Rise, about 9" Inseam, about 33" Leg opening, about 9" Cotton/polyester/spandex Dry clean Made in United States of imported fabric Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4. Selloff Women's - S/o W Collections > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. L'AGENCE. Color: Coconut. Size: 25 (2).